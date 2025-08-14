DRI officials intercept 1,311 tonnes of Pakistan rock salt imported via UAE

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have intercepted 47 containers of rock salt, originally from Pakistan, that were imported into India from the UAE, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said in a weekly update.

The consignments, weighing 1,311 tonnes and worth about ₹1.6 crore, were of Khewra pink rock salt, registered as a geographical indication of Pakistan. They were intentionally routed through UAE in violation of foreign trade policy, which currently prohibits direct or indirect imports from Pakistan, Agarwal said in the update. DRI's Gandhidham regional unit intercepted the consignments at Mundra and Kandla Ports.

DRI has widened its investigation to include previous shipments by the entities involved in the case.

Himalayan pink salt gets its distinctive colour from minerals such as iron, magnesium, and potassium,and is valued for its potential health benefits and its use decorative items such as lamps. It is mined from Khewra district in Jhelum, Pakistan.

In June, DRI seized 39 containers carrying goods worth ₹9 crore, originating from Pakistan, that were routed through third countries, primarily the UAE, the finance ministry said last month.

Trade shutdown Following the Pahalgam terror attacks, India imposed a comprehensive ban on direct or indirect import or transit of goods originating from Pakistan, effective 2 May. Gold, cigarettes, fire crackers, live exotic animals, fake currency and narcotics were among the items DRI had seized in separate operations earlier this year. The finance ministry said last month that DRI had intensified its vigil in the context of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and heightened security.

The Directorate of GST Intelligence (DGGI) also uncovered a major case of tax evasion by an entity involved in online money gaming activities, the CBIC chairman said.