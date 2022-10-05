DRI seizes 121 kg gold smuggled via north east border in one month1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 03:42 PM IST
The recent gold seizures indicate a spurt in smuggling of gold through north east borders of Bangladesh and Myanmar, DRI said
New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 121 kg foreign gold being smuggled through north east borders of Bangladesh and Myanmar in the last one month and have booked 11 cases.