DRI seizes 14.63 tonne of red sanders estimated at 11.70 crore

Intelligence was developed by DRI that red sanders logs were concealed in an export consignment declared to contain 'assorted toiletries' for being smuggled out of the country.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 14.63 tonne of red sanders, estimated at ₹11.70 crore in the international market, from a consignment that was stuffed at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) Sabarmati and which was to be exported to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, said an official statement.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 14.63 tonne of red sanders, estimated at ₹11.70 crore in the international market, from a consignment that was stuffed at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) Sabarmati and which was to be exported to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, said an official statement.
The suspected container was scanned through a ‘container scanning device’ which confirmed the presence of some goods in the shape of logs and the absence of the declared goods, that is, assorted toiletries.
Accordingly, the container was examined by DRI, which revealed that it was fully stuffed with wooden logs of red colour that appeared to be red sandalwood. On examination, 840 wooden logs, weighing 14.63 tonnes were found in the container. No other goods were recovered.
Preliminary examination of the wooden logs confirmed that the logs are of red sandalwood, which is prohibited for export. Hence, the same were seized under provisions of Customs Act. Further investigation regarding domestic movement of the goods, their transportation and the exporter concerned is in progress, the statement said.
Red sanders falls under ‘endangered list. Its rich hue and therapeutic properties are responsible for its high demand across Asia, particularly China, for use in cosmetics, medicinal products and high-end furniture/woodcraft, the statement said.
