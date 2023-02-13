DRI seizes 24.4 kg of gold smuggled from Bangladesh in ‘Operation Eastern Gateway’

“The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) launched an operation codenamed ‘Operation Eastern Gateway’, which involved developing the intelligence over a substantial period of time to bust the smuggling modus operandi. A syndicate based in Bangladesh, Tripura, Assam and West Bengal was smuggling huge quantities of Gold from Bangladesh to India through Indo- Bangladesh border in the state of Tripura," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

