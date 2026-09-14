DRI seizes 362 tonnes of Pakistan-origin dates routed via UAE

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized more than 362 tonnes of dry dates originating in Pakistan after uncovering an alleged attempt to circumvent India’s ban on imports from the neighbouring country by routing the consignment through the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The seizure, involving 13 containers of dates imported by a Mumbai firm, was made at a container freight station in Ambad, Nashik, following specific intelligence inputs, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday. The goods arrived from Jebel Ali, UAE, with import documents declaring the UAE as their country of origin.