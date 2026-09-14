DRI seizes 362 tonnes of Pakistan-origin dates routed via UAE

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized more than 362 tonnes of dry dates originating in Pakistan after uncovering an alleged attempt to circumvent India’s ban on imports from the neighbouring country by routing the consignment through the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized more than 362 tonnes of dry dates originating in Pakistan after uncovering an alleged attempt to circumvent India’s ban on imports from the neighbouring country by routing the consignment through the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The seizure, involving 13 containers of dates imported by a Mumbai firm, was made at a container freight station in Ambad, Nashik, following specific intelligence inputs, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday. The goods arrived from Jebel Ali, UAE, with import documents declaring the UAE as their country of origin.
The seizure, involving 13 containers of dates imported by a Mumbai firm, was made at a container freight station in Ambad, Nashik, following specific intelligence inputs, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday. The goods arrived from Jebel Ali, UAE, with import documents declaring the UAE as their country of origin.
A preliminary investigation found that the consignments originated at Karachi port in Pakistan and were subsequently transshipped at Jebel Ali before being sent to India in different containers on another vessel. The movement was facilitated through entities operated by Pakistani nationals, according to the ministry.
Operation Deep Manifest
The case is part of the DRI’s ongoing ‘Operation Deep Manifest’, launched to detect attempts to evade India’s prohibition on the import or transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan through third countries.
India imposed a complete ban on the direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with effect from 2 May 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The prohibition was notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
The latest seizure highlights the increasing scrutiny of third-country routes that can be used to disguise the origin of goods entering India. The DRI said such arrangements are being investigated for possible misdeclaration and manipulation of import documentation aimed at concealing the actual origin of goods. The latest action also comes amid heightened focus on supply-chain integrity and enforcement of trade restrictions imposed on Pakistan.
“The seizure underscores DRI’s sustained resolve to identify, disrupt and dismantle sophisticated networks seeking to circumvent trade prohibitions through misdeclaration, transshipment and manipulation of documentation,” the finance ministry said.
The action is significant for importers using major transshipment hubs such as Jebel Ali, which serve as key gateways for Indian trade. While transshipment itself is a legitimate feature of international commerce, authorities are increasingly examining whether changes in containers, vessels or documentation are being used to obscure the actual country of origin.