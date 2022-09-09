DRI seizes 39.5 kg of contraband from Kolkata port: Finance Ministry

“It appears that the drug syndicate has used this unique modus operandi to conceal Heroin. The gears from the old and used gearboxes were removed after opening them and the plastic packets containing the narcotic substances were placed in the created cavity and the gearboxes were then refitted to avoid detection. These packets were shipped concealing inside the metal scrap along with other metal scraps so that it would go unnoticed by the authorities," the ministry added.