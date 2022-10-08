DRI seizes cocaine worth over 502 crore

Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, a container carrying pears and green apples, being imported from South Africa, was intercepted at Nhava Sheva port on 6 October.
NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized cocaine worth over ₹502 crore being imported from South Africa, the probe agency said in a statement on Saturday.
Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, a container carrying pears and green apples, being imported from South Africa, was intercepted at Nhava Sheva port on 6 October.
Inspection showed that a large number of bricks made up of high-quality cocaine and weighing approximately 1 kg each were concealed inside the boxes of green apples. A total of 50 such bricks weighing over 50 kg and valued at ₹502 crore in the illicit market were recovered during the examination, DRI said.
This cocaine was getting imported in the name of the same importer who was earlier arrested by DRI in a case in Vashi involving the seizure of drugs from a consignment of oranges originating from South Africa. This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine attempted to be smuggled through sea containers in the recent past, DRI said.
The importer has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. This is part of a series of large drug seizures made by DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit ranging from 198 kg of methamphetamine and 9 kg cocaine to 16 kg heroine in last 10 days, DRI stated.
