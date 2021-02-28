DRI seizes foreign cigarettes worth 4.75 cr in Mumbai

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a consignment of foreign cigarettes worth over ₹4.75 crore from a container freight station near Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Sunday.

The Mumbai unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a consignment of foreign cigarettes worth over ₹4.75 crore from a container freight station near Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Sunday.

The stock was concealed behind wallets, which was the declared cargo, and was being brought into the country using an importer-exporter code (IEC) that was obtained by misusing KYC documents, the official informed.

This was the fifth major haul, comprising three from ICD Jhattipur near Panipat in Haryana and two from JNPT near here, in the last two months by the Mumbai unit of DRI, said a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cumulative worth of the five seizures was ₹30 crore, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}