DRI seizes heroin at Kandla port, one arrested

During investigation, the importer was not found at the registered address in Uttarakhand. Accordingly, a manhunt was launched across the country and searches were held at various locations across the country, the statement said. “The importer was changing locations and hiding to evade identification. However, persistent and vigorous efforts yielded results and the importer was located in a small village in Punjab. The importer tried to resist and flee, but he was nabbed by the DRI officers," the statement said.