DRI seizes heroin consignment at Pipavav port

Acting on a tip off, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized 395 kg of thread laced with heroin at Pipavav Port in Gujarat, busting a drug syndicate, said an official statement.
Acting on a tip off, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized 395 kg of thread laced with heroin at Pipavav Port in Gujarat, busting a drug syndicate, said an official statement.
It appeared that the drug syndicate followed the method of soaking threads in a solution containing narcotic drug, heroin, which were then dried, made into bales and packed in bags, the statement said.
These bags were shipped along with other bags having bales of normal threads so that it would go unnoticed by the authorities. The modus operandi in this case would have required the extraction of heroin mixed in the threads.
In 2021, substantial seizure of drugs like heroin, cocaine, hashish and psychotropic substances were made by the DRI. More than 3,300 kg of heroin, 320 kg of cocaine and 230 kg of hashish were seized between January and December 2021. In addition, 170 kg of pseudoephedrine and 67 kg of methamphetamine were seized during this period, said the statement.
DRI had seized 205 kg of heroin in April 2022 at Kandla Port. With easing of restrictions and opening of international air travel, number of air passengers arriving into India have increased, the statement said. In the last two months, DRI has booked multiple cases of seizure of heroin concealed in baggage and in the form of pills swallowed by carriers. In one such major case, DRI seized 16 kg of Heroin in March 2022 concealed in the baggage of three passengers, who had arrived at the Kolkata airport, the statement said.
