DRI seizes heroin consignment at Pipavav port

DRI had seized 205 kg of heroin in April 2022 at Kandla Port. With easing of restrictions and opening of international air travel, number of air passengers arriving into India have increased, the statement said. In the last two months, DRI has booked multiple cases of seizure of heroin concealed in baggage and in the form of pills swallowed by carriers. In one such major case, DRI seized 16 kg of Heroin in March 2022 concealed in the baggage of three passengers, who had arrived at the Kolkata airport, the statement said.

