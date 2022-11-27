DRI seizes heroin worth 50 crore from Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered heroin worth ₹50 crores in illicit international market, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, said an official statement.
DRI had intelligence that some narcotic substance is being smuggled into India by passengers travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai on the 25 November and accordingly, surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the airport.
The suspects were identified and intercepted by DRI officers and a search of their baggage led to the recovery of substance ingeniously concealed inside their trolley bags. The powder tested positive for the presence of heroin, DRI stated.
The recovered substance weighed 7.9 kg. The illicit international market value of the contraband is above ₹50 crores. The passengers were put under arrest and were later remanded to judicial custody.
Further investigation is under progress to bust the drugs smuggling syndicate behind this, the statement said.
Narcotic substances, foreign branded cigarettes, exotic animals, precious metals and sandal wood are among the most smuggled items that DRI has intercepted and seized in the past. In some cases, narcotic substances have been seized from consignments of fruits.
