DRI seizes heroin worth Rs434 crore

Year 2021 witnessed substantial seizure of heroin across the country by the DRI, the statement said. More than 3,300 kilogram of heroin was seized during 2021. Since January 2022, DRI has made significant seizure of heroin including 34 kg from a container at Tughlaquabad in New Delhi, 205 kg from a container at Kandla port and 392 kg of yarn laced with heroin at Pipavav port. In the last three months, multiple cases have also been booked, leading to seizure of more than 60 kg heroin from air passengers, DRI stated.