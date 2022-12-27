DRI seizes mephedrone worth 50 crore in Hyderabad, 7 arrested

In this financial year till November, DRI has seized about 990 kg of heroin, 88 kg of cocaine, 10,000 methamphetamine tablets, 2,400 liters of Phensedyl cough syrup and various other harmful NDPS substances
New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers busted a mephedrone manufacturing racket at two different labs in Hyderabad and seized 25kg of the narcotic substance, valued at ₹50 crore in the grey market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, DRI started an operation on 21 December, and busted the two labs. Seven people carrying out the manufacturing were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
“Officials of the DRI seized 24.885 kg of Mephedrone in finished form, valued at ₹49.77 crore in the grey market, along with in-process materials, sale proceeds of Rs. 18.90 lakh, key raw materials, machinery and vehicles used for trafficking," the ministry said.
The mastermind and main financer was nabbed at Gorakhpur, as he was attempting to flee to Nepal with cash of ₹60 lakh.
Some of the arrested are also accused in a 2016 DRI case for clandestine manufacture of 236 kg Ephedrine at Indore; a July 2022 DRI case for clandestine manufacture of 667 kg mephedrone at Yamuna Nagar; a case of escape from prison at Indore; a murder case in Hyderabad; and robberies in Vadodara.
“This coordinated action is in line with the exhortation of the Home Minister & Finance Minister to the officials, with emphasis on going after the big fish and catching main handlers and perpetrators/financers in drug cases," the ministry said.
“Neutralising of the clandestine labs and apprehending of the entire drug syndicate has dealt a blow to their plans for committing nefarious activities in the wake of new year and thereafter," it added.
This is a second such factory bust carried by DRI in the current financial year, following a similar case at Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, in July-August.
In this financial year till November, officers of DRI have seized about 990 kg of heroin, 88 kg of cocaine, 10,000 methamphetamine tablets, 2,400 liters of Phensedyl cough syrup and various other harmful NDPS substances, the ministry said.
