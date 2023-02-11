DRI seizes more than ₹1,000 crore of contraband every month: Official
Given the rampant cases of smuggling and trafficking, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seizes more than ₹1,000 crore of contraband every month, said Mohan Kumar Singh, DG of DRI
Smuggling is rampant and the enormity of the issue can be gauged from the fact that DRI seizes more than ₹1,000 crore of contraband every month, said Mohan Kumar Singh, Director General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday.
