DRI seizes red sanders worth more than Rs6 crore from export shipment

DRI seizes red sanders worth more than Rs6 crore from export shipment2 min read . 07:04 PM IST
- The red sanders were seized from a consignment that was stuffed at ICD Palwal which was to be exported to Singapore
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered has recovered 10.230 MT of Red Sanders, estimated at ₹6 crore in the international market, from an export consignment, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday.
The red sanders were seized from a consignment that was stuffed at ICD Palwal which was to be exported to Singapore.
According to the ministry, the intelligence was developed by DRI, Delhi Zonal Unit (DZU) that Red Sander logs were concealed in an export consignment declared to contain “static convertor/rectifier and wire harness cable" for being smuggled out of the country.
Based on the said intelligence, the officers of DRI, Delhi Zonal Unit intercepted an export bound container at ICD, Palwal which was also put on hold by the port customs being informed suspicious by the custodian at the Port.
“Examination of the said container by DRI officers in association with the customs led to the recovery of 10.23 MT of Red Sanders logs, an item mentioned in the CITES and prohibited for export," the ministry said.
The said container was stated to be exported by a Noida SEZ based entity following a similar Modus Operandi busted by DRI, earlier.
According to the ministry, the preliminary enquiries by the DRI have revealed that the documents used for the said export are fake and manipulated. Even the registration of the truck used for transport of the container was found manipulated.
“10.23MT of Red Sander logs valued at ₹6 crore (approx.), along with the truck have been seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations in the matter are underway," the statement reads.
The export of Red Sanders from India is prohibited as per the Foreign Trade Policy.
Red Sanders is also listed in Appendix-II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wildlife Fauna and Flora (CITES). Its rich hue and therapeutic properties are responsible for its high demand across Asia, particularly China, for use in cosmetics, medicinal products and high-end furniture/woodcraft.
Red Sanders is also listed in Appendix-II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wildlife Fauna and Flora (CITES). Its rich hue and therapeutic properties are responsible for its high demand across Asia, particularly China, for use in cosmetics, medicinal products and high-end furniture/woodcraft.