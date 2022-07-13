Oppo India evaded customs duty worth ₹4,389 crore: DRI2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 01:24 PM IST
After Vivo another Chinese mobile company is under scanner for alleged money laundering and tax evasion. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) searched mobile company Oppo India and unearthed customs duty evasion of nearly ₹4389 core by the company. During the course of investigation, searches were conducted by DRI at the office premises of Oppo India and residences of its key management employees, which led to the recovery of incriminating evidence indicating wilful mis-declaration in the description of certain items imported by Oppo India for use in the manufacture of mobile phones.