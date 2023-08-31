Driest, warmest Aug in 122 yrs, Sep may see normal rains: IMD5 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Although IMD predicts normal rainfall in September, it may not make up for the deficiency of 36% in August alone and 10% during 1 June-31 August.
New Delhi: August has been the driest and warmest month in the entire country since 1901. Monsoon precipitation in August across the central India and the south Peninsular region has also been the lowest in 122 years since 1901, making it one of the worst and deficient monsoon months in history, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.