Drinking water, cooling breaks, medical support: What delivery persons seek as heat protections from labour ministry

As parts of India grapple with intense heatwave, gig workers working across delivery (Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto, Zomato, etc.); ride-hailing (Uber, Ola, Rapido, etc); and home services segments (Urban Company, Snabbit, Pronto, etc.) have urged the Union Labour Ministry to mandate measures that protect them from the blistering heat.

In a letter, which was accessed by Mint, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) has urged the ministry to institute binding heatwave protections for gig and platform workers based on the framework stated in the Code of Social Security, 2020.

What gig workers demand: Here is a list of measures that the union sought:

Paid cooling breaks, when the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange or red alerts due to intense heat

Mandatory access to drinking water, ORS solutions and cooling shelters

Heat distress emergency support systems installed in the workers’ side of the apps

Protection from penalties, ID blocks, or reduced incentives during heat-related pauses The letter pointed out how countries across the world — including South Korea, Singapore, France, Japan and the UAE — have already introduced enforceable protection from scorching heat.

“India must act now. Heat protection is not a privilege. It is a labour right, a public health necessity and a matter of dignity of millions of workers powering the platform economy,” said Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary, IFAT.

Meanwhile, the Gig and Platform Service Worker Union (GIPSWU) has urged the Delhi government to take note of the heatwave conditions in the capital city and act to safeguard lakhs of gig workers from the harsh climate.

In this regard, it proposed to pause work between noon and 3 pm, when the heat is most severe. The union also sought faster implementation of promised Budget measures, including:

Rest facilities

Access to Atal canteens

Breathable clothing and heat-safe gear.

Extra protections for women workers, including safe rest stops and access to clean toilets

Appeal: A glass of water The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) urged customers to offer a glass of water to delivery workers, who brave the direct heat for at least eight hours daily to safely deliver food or groceries.

In a post on social media platform X, the union wrote, “When it’s 43-45 degrees Celsius outside, imagine standing in the heat all day…they don’t ask for much–just respect and sometimes a glass of water. A small gesture from you can mean everything (sic).”

Even as food and grocery delivery platforms braced themselves for a surge in demand during the summer and busy IPL season, it was unusually tough to forecast their rider availability this year due to Assembly elections and the LPG crisis caused by the Iran war, The Economic Times reported.