New Delhi: Drinking water supply schemes totaling ₹6,872.28 crore have been approved in Rajasthan under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The ₹3.6 trillion JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, with several states having presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“These schemes will provide tap water supply to more than 6.56 lakh rural households in 3,213 villages spread over 27 districts. Of these, there are 5 multi village major projects and remaining are single village schemes," Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

Over 5.53 crore rural households across the country have been provided with tap water connection since the JJM launch in August 2019.

“On 15th August 2019, at the time of launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 11.74 lakh (11.57%) rural homes in the State had tap water supply. In last 28 months, despite Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown disruptions, the State has provided tap water connections to 10.5 lakh (10.3%) households. As on date, out of 1.01 Crore rural household in the State, 22.23 lakh (21.92%) are getting tap water supply in their homes. In 2021-22, the State plans to provide tap water connections to 30 lakh households," the statement said.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

“At present, every household in 87 districts and more than 1.30 lakh villages are receiving tap water supply in their homes," the statement said.

Vini Mahajan, a 1987 batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, recently assumed the charge as secretary in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

