Drinking water supply schemes worth 6,872 cr approved in Rajasthan

“On 15th August 2019, at the time of launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, only 11.74 lakh (11.57%) rural homes in the State had tap water supply. In last 28 months, despite Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown disruptions, the State has provided tap water connections to 10.5 lakh (10.3%) households. As on date, out of 1.01 Crore rural household in the State, 22.23 lakh (21.92%) are getting tap water supply in their homes. In 2021-22, the State plans to provide tap water connections to 30 lakh households," the statement said.