Drip irrigation subsidy gets in its own way

The way subsidies for drip irrigation were structured before 2012 in Maharashtra, farmers only had to pay part of the purchase price of a drip irrigation set, with manufacturers claiming the rest from the government. But subsidy payments were often delayed, so manufacturers raised prices. To appease manufacturers, the subsidy scheme was redesigned in 2012. After the redesign, farmers now had to bear the full cost of the set, with subsidy payments paid later on into their bank account.

