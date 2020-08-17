Drishyam, Force director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50

Film director Nishikant Kamat, who helmed movies like Force, Drishyam, passed away on Monday evening, said a Hyderabad-based hospital.

"Director Nishikant Kamat passed away at 1624 hours today. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years," said Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals.

Kamat, who was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.

Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was "Mumbai Meri Jaan", also starring Irrfan.

Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.





