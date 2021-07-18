Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to formalise registration process for two-wheeler and four-wheeler vintage vehicles.

The motive behind the move is to preserve and promote the heritage of old vehicles in India, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in an earlier tweet said, "With no existing rules for regulating the process of registration across different states, the new rules shall provide a hassle-free process along with salient features such as retention of old number for already registered vehicles and a "VA" series (Unique Registration Mark) for fresh registrations."

The newly formalised registration rules categorises all two-wheelers and four-wheelers, 50 years or older, maintained in their original form and without any substantial overhaul as vintage motor vehicles.

Application for registration or re-registration for vintage vehicles shall be made as per Form 20. The application needs to be accompanied by an insurance policy, fee, bill of entry in case of imported vehicles, and old registration certificate (RC) in case of a vehicle already registered in India.

The State Registering Authority shall issue a certificate of registration as per Form 23A, within 60 days, the ministry stated.

Vintage vehicles already registered can retain their original registration marks. However, for fresh registrations, registration mark will be assigned in the "XX VA YY" format. In this, XX represents the state code, VA stands for vintage, YY will be a two-letter series, followed by a four-digit number between 0001 and 9999 allotted by the State Registering Authority.

New registrations can be completed for a fee of ₹20,000 and subsequent registrations will cost ₹5,000.

The Road Transport Ministry has clarified that vintage motor vehicles shall not be driven on roads for regular or commercial purposes.

