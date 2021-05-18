Drive-in Covid-19 vaccinations centres in India. Full list of cities

Bhopal: A drive-in vaccination centre was started in Bhopal's Ashoka Hotel when the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced. Some months ago, this place served as a drive-in cinema, where people could watch movies while sitting in the comfort of their vehicle. The place which now serves as a COVID vaccination centre in the city is an appropriate area to accommodate several cars entering in a queue. Meanwhile, it also helps in maintaining social distancing and evades the possibility of people thronging at the centre. The vaccination centre is open between 5 pm and 8 pm for which an online registration through CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}