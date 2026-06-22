Driver booked after BMW moving at 250 kmph crashes into divider in Maharashtra, two killed

A case has been registered against the driver of a luxury car after the vehicle crashed into a divider on the Baroda-Panvel Highway in Maharashtra's Badlapur, resulting in the death of two individuals in the early hours of Sunday, June 21.

As per the police, the car was being driven at a very high speed when the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Badlapur West Police Station.

The driver has been identified as one Angad Gill. He was driving the car, a BMW, at a speed of 250 kmph when it crashed into the divider.

Badlapur Senior Police Inspector Kishore Shinde, while speaking with reporters on the incident, said that the police had received a call from which they came to know that a car with three occupants had rammed into a divider with such force that the vehicle suffered massive damage and its parts were strewn all across the accident site, as per a report by news agency ANI.

"On June 21, 2026, at 2:39 a.m., within the jurisdiction of Badlapur West Police Station, police received a call regarding a road accident on the Baroda-Panvel Highway. Upon investigation, it was found that a BMW car with three occupants, including the driver, had collided with a divider and was completely damaged, with vehicle parts scattered at the scene," the official was quoted by ANI as saying.

The official also said that the two other occupants, Rebecca Jacob and Yogesh Kishan Negi, suffered severe injuries in the crash and were taken to Badlapur Rural Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

"Two occupants, Rebecca Jacob and Yogesh Kishan Negi, were found on the spot with severe injuries. Both were then taken to Badlapur Rural Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries," Shinde said, as per ANI.

"Investigation revealed that the driver, Angad Gill, disregarded traffic rules and drove at a speed of approximately 250 kmph, resulting in two deaths," the senior police inspector confirmed.

A forensic team visited the site to collect evidence. Police are examining the case from all angles, including whether Gill was under the influence of alcohol.

Pune Porsche case latest update The Pune Police have approached a court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor accused in a Porsche crash case, alleging violation of conditions imposed by the Supreme Court while granting him relief.

The move comes weeks after a video allegedly showing Agarwal celebrating his bail with family members went viral on social media, triggering outrage.

The video shows Agarwal dancing with his wife and son at what appears to be a local restaurant while live music plays in the background.

The application, filed before the Shivajinagar sessions court through Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire, will likely come up for hearing on Tuesday.