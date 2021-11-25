In another milestone for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), driverless train operations on 57-km Pink Line of the Delhi Metro is all set to begin operations today.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate the driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro Pink Line via video conferencing, flagging off the driverless train operations on the 57-km Pink Line of the Delhi Metro from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar today .

"Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) will be inaugurated on 25th Nov 2021 (Thursday) at 11:30 AM via video conferencing," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a tweet.

India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said that his government, unlike its predecessors, had taken growing urbanisation as an opportunity and had asserted that metro train services would be extended to 25 cities by 2025 from the current 18.

"By the year 2025, we are going to expand it to more than 25 cities. In 2014, only 248 km of metro lines were operational in the country. Today it is about three times more than seven hundred kilometres. By the year 2025, we are trying to expand it to 1,700 kilometres," he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic had majorly affected operations of the Delhi Metro."The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. Today Delhi Metro is being connected to the National Common Mobility Card. A few decades ago, when the impact of urbanisation and the future of urbanisation were both clear, the country saw a different attitude," said PM Modi while inaugurating India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro magenta line last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.