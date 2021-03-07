Six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Gujarat are reporting high daily COVID-19 cases
The Karnataka government today issued a statement in which it said thatdrivers and conductors of commercial and goods vehicles from Maharashtra and Kerala need to produce negative RT-PCR COVID certificates to enter the state.
