To keep a check on the pollution levels during the winter season in the national capital, the Delhi transport department has asked vehicle owners to carry valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates. Drivers in Delhi must carry PUC certificates to avoid facing penal actions such as suspension of driving licence for three months.

Imprisonment up to six months

Failing to produce a PUC certificate, the vehicle owners can face imprisonment up to six months or a fine up to ₹10,000 or both, according to the state transport department stated.

"The Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in its ongoing efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi, requests all motor vehicle owners in Delhi to ply their vehicles only with valid pollution under control certificate," the notice read.

"All registered vehicle owners are requested to get their vehicles checked from the pollution checking centres authorised by Transport department to avoid any penalty/ imprisonment/ suspension of driving licence," stated the public notice.

How to get the PUC certificate

In order to get their vehicles tested, owners can visit any of 900+ pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops.

Currently, PUC certification has been made real-time and integrated with the vehicle registration database. The instant updation has improved the credibility of PUC certification by reducing human intervention.

Small fee

The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG driven two and three wheelers is ₹60. The centre will charge ₹80 for four-wheeled vehicles. The fee for pollution checking certificate of diesel vehicles is ₹100.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.