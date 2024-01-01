Drivers launch protest across India against increased jail term for hit-and-run cases
Drivers across the country have launched a protest against the increase in jail terms in 'hit-and-run' cases under the new Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023. The criminal code law, which repealed the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) provides up to 10 years of punishment for fleeing an accident spot and not reporting the incident. The punishment in such cases was 2 years in the IPC.