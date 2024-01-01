Drivers across the country have launched a protest against the increase in jail terms in 'hit-and-run' cases under the new Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023. The criminal code law, which repealed the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) provides up to 10 years of punishment for fleeing an accident spot and not reporting the incident. The punishment in such cases was 2 years in the IPC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The drivers have claimed that no one causes accidents intentionally and they are forced to flee the spot as the enraged mob threatens to kill them. The protestors said that the new provisions would discourage the drivers and put them in fear about their jobs.

While explaining the conditions around an accident, the drivers added that a lot of factors are at play and some of them are beyond the driver's control. In case an accident happens due to poor visibility during fog, the drivers will have to “rot in jail without any fault". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traffic snarls were also reported in some areas as drivers came out on the road and demanded the repeal of the law or a decrease in the punishment. The local administrations of several states remain on high alert and are monitoring the protests closely.

Passengers stranded The protests left the transport system in chaos as many passengers were left stranded at the bus stations in several cities. The drivers participating in the strike include truckers, private bus drivers, and even government bus drivers in some cases. On social media people have claimed that the cab drivers have also joined the protest in some states.

In the Winter Session of Parliament, the Union Government passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023. The legislation made overhauling changes to our criminal justice system as they replaced the IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!