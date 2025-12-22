Driving in extreme fog? Follow these essential tips to stay safe on low-visibility roads

With a thick layer of fog engulfing the Delhi-NCR, visibility was reduced significantly, causing trouble to commuters. NDTV reported that at least 13 people lost their lives and several others were injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura on Tuesday morning after seven buses and three cars collided because of dense fog. While driving in extreme foggy conditions can turn out to be unnerving at times, implementing a few techniques can help in navigating such challenging situations. Here are a few effective methods to deal with low visibility while driving.

Fog lights and low-beam headlights To tackle foggy conditions, it is always important to turn on the fog lights or the low-beam headlights in a bid to increase visibility. It is claimed that high beams reflect off the fog, which makes it difficult to see. So, it is suggested that one should use low-beam light. To solve this problem, it is also important to use fog lights. Using the low-beam headlights is also vital as it helps in making your vehicle visible to other travelers.

Speed check For road safety and better traffic management, it is always crucial to check the speed of your vehicle. Speed check becomes an important factor when it comes to driving in fog. Reducing your speed also helps you to have adequate time to swiftly react to unexpected events and mitigate any upcoming risks. Speed check may slow you down, and to deal with this, one must have extra time to reach the destination.

Staying alert One must remain highly alert and focused while driving in fog. One should also follow the lines on the road to stay in the correct lane. Any sort of distractions, while driving, must be avoided always. Remaining calm in extreme situations is absolutely crucial.

Leave enough distance You must leave sufficient space between you and the vehicle in front. This helps to make sudden stops.

Use road markings It is always recommended to use road markings as that helps the commuters to stay on course. You should also follow the lines on the road with your eyes, always in order to remain in the proper lane.

FAQs Q1. What headlights should be used while driving in dense fog? Drivers should use low-beam headlights or fog lights in foggy conditions. High beams reflect off the fog, reducing visibility, while low beams help illuminate the road and make the vehicle visible to others.

