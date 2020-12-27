Driving Licence, RC expires soon? Renew by December 31 or face penalty

Has your driving licence (DL) or vehicle registration certificate (RC) expired? You must apply for its renewal soon because the relaxation given by the government will end on December 31. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the validity of expiring driving licences and motor vehicle documents were extended till 31 December. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had continually extended the deadline for renewing driving licences, registration certificates, vehicle insurance, etc. in India.

Senior transport officials said that after being in place for nine months, the exemption would be lifted from January 1, 2021, unless there are specific directions from the ministry of road transport and highways (MORTH) to extend it further, Hindustan Times reported. Those found with expired driving licence will be charged a penalty of ₹5,000, as per the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 31st of December 2020. The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on 30th March and 9th June this year regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th of September 2020," the ministry had said in an official statement.

Here’s how to apply online for renewal of driving licence (DL) and RC:

-Log on to parivahan.gov.in and click on ‘driving licence-related services’.

-Click on ‘DL services’ and type out the DL number

-Fill out other details and upload documents

-Make a payment so as to book a slot to visit the nearest RTO.

-At the RTO, the person’s biometric details will be checked and documents will be verified, post which the driving licence will be issued.

-The process of renewing RCs is similar too.

