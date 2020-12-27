Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Driving Licence, RC expires soon? Renew by December 31 or face penalty
Senior transport officials said that after being in place for nine months, the exemption would be lifted from January 1, 2021.

Driving Licence, RC expires soon? Renew by December 31 or face penalty

2 min read . 11:48 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Those found with expired driving licence will be charged a penalty of 5,000, as per the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act
  • In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the validity of expiring DL and motor vehicle documents were extended till 31 December

Has your driving licence (DL) or vehicle registration certificate (RC) expired? You must apply for its renewal soon because the relaxation given by the government will end on December 31. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the validity of expiring driving licences and motor vehicle documents were extended till 31 December. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had continually extended the deadline for renewing driving licences, registration certificates, vehicle insurance, etc. in India.

Has your driving licence (DL) or vehicle registration certificate (RC) expired? You must apply for its renewal soon because the relaxation given by the government will end on December 31. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the validity of expiring driving licences and motor vehicle documents were extended till 31 December. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had continually extended the deadline for renewing driving licences, registration certificates, vehicle insurance, etc. in India.

Senior transport officials said that after being in place for nine months, the exemption would be lifted from January 1, 2021, unless there are specific directions from the ministry of road transport and highways (MORTH) to extend it further, Hindustan Times reported. Those found with expired driving licence will be charged a penalty of 5,000, as per the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Exports excluded from new tax credit rules, clarifies finance ministry

2 min read . 12:57 PM IST

Rajinikanth health update: Nothing alarming in medical reports of Tamil actor, say doctors

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Shah to open 7 projects in Manipur, offers prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST

Delhi traffic update: Avoid these routes today

1 min read . 11:38 AM IST

Senior transport officials said that after being in place for nine months, the exemption would be lifted from January 1, 2021, unless there are specific directions from the ministry of road transport and highways (MORTH) to extend it further, Hindustan Times reported. Those found with expired driving licence will be charged a penalty of 5,000, as per the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Exports excluded from new tax credit rules, clarifies finance ministry

2 min read . 12:57 PM IST

Rajinikanth health update: Nothing alarming in medical reports of Tamil actor, say doctors

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Shah to open 7 projects in Manipur, offers prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST

Delhi traffic update: Avoid these routes today

1 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 31st of December 2020. The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on 30th March and 9th June this year regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th of September 2020," the ministry had said in an official statement.

Here’s how to apply online for renewal of driving licence (DL) and RC:

-Log on to parivahan.gov.in and click on ‘driving licence-related services’.

-Click on ‘DL services’ and type out the DL number

-Fill out other details and upload documents

-Make a payment so as to book a slot to visit the nearest RTO.

-At the RTO, the person’s biometric details will be checked and documents will be verified, post which the driving licence will be issued.

-The process of renewing RCs is similar too.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.