Driving license (DL), 57 other RTO services online sitting at home. Details here

58 RTO services online: They can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a new notification that will ease the burden of citizens to avail transport related services. As many as 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit, transfer of ownership, etc. can be now availed completely online, eliminating the need for the people to visit the regional transport office.
MoRTH has issued a notification in this regard on 16 September 2022 increasing 18 citizen-centric services to 58 services.
58 RTO services can be online based on Aadhaar authentication
These services can be availed with the help of Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, the Ministry said on Saturday.
The online services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis includes -- application for Learner License, issue of duplicate Driving License and renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required.
Further, the issue of International Driving Permit, change of address in Conductor License, application for Transfer of ownership of motor vehicle among others are also included among online services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis.
What happens if a person does not have Aadhaar?
According to the notification issued, any person who does not have Aadhaar number may avail such service in physical form by establishing the identity by submitting an alternative document physically with respective Authority as per CMVR 1989.
Providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden. Consequently, the footfall at the RTOs is likely to significantly reduce, which would lead to greater efficiency in their functioning, the ministry said.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has been undertaking several citizen-centric reforms to provide greater facilitation in availing transport-related services, it said.
