Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched faceless transport services in Delhi on 11 August. Under this initiative, 33 transport services - including online learner’s licence tests, vehicle registration, permits, etc. - went completely faceless and online. Kejriwal termed faceless transport services as a revolutionary step for 21st Century India.

"It is a revolutionary step. There will be no files, no offices anymore. Everything can be done through a computer from one's house. There is no need to approach brokers and middlemen too. People will have to come to the office for driving tests and vehicle fitness tests though. It is a big step for India in the 21st Century. It will soon happen all over India. As Transport minister said, that true independence will be obtained the day people are free from offices, middlemen, queues and files," Kejriwal said.

According to a report in PTI, over 60% of e-learning licence applicants have received their documents. "Under the eLL facility, a total of 8,647 applications were received till Tuesday evening, of which 5,210 passed the online driving tests. Over 2,700 could not appear in the test," a senior Transport department officer said, PTI reported.

1) Under the faceless services of the Transport department, people can now apply for an online test for learners' licence from the comfort of home.

2) Any person with an Aadhaar card can use these services. Know Your Customer (KYC) can be completed through a One-Time Password. Documents and e-sign can be verified through Aadhaar authentication. An Aadhaar-based authentication system supported by an AI-based face recognition technology with a feature mapping characteristic ensures a citizen can take their learner licence test from home.

3) Those who do not have an Aadhaar card can apply online. But it will be necessary for them to upload documents, photos and signatures.

4) People can avail a faceless service by logging on to transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for the required document. Fees can also be paid online.

5) An e-learner licence can be obtained through an online test.

6) In the first phase of theapplication, applications will be screened, documents will be verified and then it will be approved by the motor licensing officers or motor vehicle inspector for further processing.

7) The document applied for will be dispatched to the applicant through speed post.

8) They can also download it using a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

9) The Transport Department of the Delhi Government has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) detailing how these faceless services can be availed.

10) The two services for which a person will have to visit the RTO are the driving test for getting a licence and vehicle fitness certificates.

How it works:

Visit transport.delhi.gov.in

Apply for required DL/RC/Permit related service

Upload documents, pay fees online

Aadhaar-based authentication

Aadhaar-based e-sign

