Driving license (DL) sitting at your home in Delhi: 10 things to know

"It is a revolutionary step. There will be no files, no offices anymore. Everything can be done through a computer from one's house. There is no need to approach brokers and middlemen too. People will have to come to the office for driving tests and vehicle fitness tests though. It is a big step for India in the 21st Century. It will soon happen all over India. As Transport minister said, that true independence will be obtained the day people are free from offices, middlemen, queues and files," Kejriwal said.

