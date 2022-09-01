Driving on Yamuna Expressway gets costlier as toll charges hiked by authorities

Buses and trucks on the expressway will have to pay ₹8.45 rather than ₹7.90 per kilometer. For vehicles with three to six axles, the roll has been climbed to ₹12.90 per kilometer from the past pace of ₹12.05
Driving on Yamuna Expressway will be costlier as the toll charges are hiked by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority from Thursday.
Yamuna Expressway or Taj Expressway is a 6-path wide (expandable to 8) and 165.5 km long access-controlled expressway in Uttar Pradesh. It is as of now India's third longest expressway since February 2017. It was built to de-block the more seasoned Delhi-Agra national highway(NH-2) or Mathura Road.
The Yamuna expressway was conceived with the idea of reducing the travel time between Delhi NCR and Agra.
Buses and trucks on the expressway will have to pay ₹8.45 rather than ₹7.90 per kilometer. For vehicles with three to six axles, the roll has been climbed to ₹12.90 per kilometer from the past pace of ₹12.05.
As per the new hike, the rate of toll for car, jeep, van and light engine vehicles has been hiked from ₹2.50 per kilometer to ₹2.65 kilometer. For light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or small transports, it has been climbed from ₹3.90 per kilometer to ₹4.15 per kilometer
The new rates are applicable between Greater Noida, the beginning point in the Gautam Buddha Nagar region, and Agra.