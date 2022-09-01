Driving on Yamuna Expressway gets costlier as toll charges hiked by authorities

01:39 PM IST

Buses and trucks on the expressway will have to pay ₹8.45 rather than ₹7.90 per kilometer. For vehicles with three to six axles, the roll has been climbed to ₹12.90 per kilometer from the past pace of ₹12.05