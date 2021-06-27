In the wake of explosion at IAF base in Jammu, an alert was sounded in Punjab's border district of Pathankot. The officials said tight vigil was being maintained near key installations in Pathankot. The Pathankot Air Force base had come under terror attack in 2016. Police said patrolling has been strengthened near sensitive areas in and around Pathankot and additional forces have been deployed. Speaking to PTI, Pathankot SSP Surendra Lamba said: "We are on our guard in view of the situation. Whenever there is an incident of this kind, maximum alert is sounded in neighbouring areas." He also said that the forces were checking inter-state border movement. He also said specialised commandos and SWAT teams of Punjab Police were being deployed strategically.

