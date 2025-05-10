Drone attacks, explosions and blackouts: Key points as India foils Pakistan's attempts to strike 26 locations

India-Pakistan tensions: Pakistan fired drones, possibly armed, at multiple locations for the second consecutive night on Friday, multiple reports said. Heavy shelling was also reported from across the Line of Control (LoC) at multiple locations like Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. Gunshots and explosions were also heard in Samba as India's air defence system intercepted these drones.

The fresh attack took place a day after Pakistan launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting several regions. Defence officials said the the attacks were intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

Tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes, under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.