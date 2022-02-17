Soon, medicines and vaccines will be delivered via drones in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh as the state government has tied up with drone delivery-tech firm Skye Air to ensure last-mile connectivity.

Skye Air has partnered with the state's information technology department to facilitate the delivery of essential medicines, including medicines. For a start, Skye Air is conducting a three-day BVLOS trial in Chamba district, during which it'll connect over six primary healthcare and community centres, the company said.

As per a release, flights, equipped with consignments of medical supplies, flew beyond at an altitude of 400 feet above ground level in a designated Green Zone of the Chamba district.

These flights were conducted at three air corridors – Chaned, Tissa and Mehla. Since all these areas have different temperature zones, steep mountain ranges and air-pockets, the company was able to test the drone in all conditions.

"We are elated at our new partnership with the Himachal Pradesh government and we look forward to bringing better healthcare accessibility within the remotest parts of the state. As a beginning, we will be conducting around 25 flights during the trial phase taking up hard weather and terrain challenges," Swapnik Jakkampundi, co-founder of Skye Air, said.

Mukesh Repaswal, director (IT department), Himachal Pradesh said trials in Chamba will help in ascertaining the advantages of drone use in medicine delivery and benefits of drone-enabled governance.

How drone delivery will work:

Skye Air will use its flagship drone Skye Ship One will manage real-time deliveries of medicines and vaccines with a specified temperature range of 2-8 degrees Celsius. It'll also conduct several reverse logistics flights to enable cost-effective deliveries.

Skye Air works on cutting edge drone delivery technology to cater to various sectors, including state governments and PSUs.

