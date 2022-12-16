Drone firm’s investor appeal skyrockets

Drone firm’s investor appeal skyrockets3 min read . 10:41 PM IST
- Against an issue size of ₹34 cr, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations’ IPO received a subscription of ₹6,016 cr
Mumbai/New Delhi: Ace investor Shankar Sharma-backed DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations’ initial public offering surprised the markets this week after it was subscribed over 177 times as investors rushed to get a piece of the first drone company to go public.
As against an issue size of ₹34 crore, the Droneacharya SME IPO received a subscription of almost ₹6,016.78 crore.
DroneAcharya is engaged in enterprise drone solutions for mining, agriculture, oil and gas, powerlines, highways, shipping, and urban and rural planning.
For DroneAcharya’s founder and managing director Prateek Srivastava, the world of drones and technology is not new. The son of ISRO scientists, Srivastava started his career at ISRO in 2007 as a research fellow. In 2013, he entered the drone industry and went on to launch DroneAcharya in 2017. During 2013-17, he worked at the Indian units of global drone companies PrecisionHawk and Terra Drone.
The company aims to post a profit of around ₹4 crore, with revenue from operations expected at around ₹18 crore for the current financial year ended 31 March, Srivastava said. The drone company posted a net profit of around ₹70 lakh in the first quarter, which it expects to maintain in the September quarter.
Srivastava said it was a coincidence that led to the investment by market veteran Shankar Sharma in the company. “I was in Dubai, meeting one of my early investors. Shankar Sharma happened to be there...he literally took 5 minutes to take a decision. After that, there was a lot of due diligence, but he took the decision in 5 minutes...I happened to be at the right place at the right time," he said.
DroneAcharya also counts Indian movie celebrities Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor among its investors. The sector has benefited immensely from the tailwinds it received after the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, launched in May by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“We are focusing on data intelligence and automation right now. So, we are bringing some underwater, underground drones.
We are getting some drone-in-a-box solutions. We probably would be the first company to make everything non-Chinese, so this would be the first 100% make-in-India product right from chips, batteries etc. This would be automation or a drone in a box product," he said, adding that the product is expected to be launched in April 2024.
Srivastava said he is confident that despite the entry of major corporates in the drone space, there is enough room for everyone to grow. Additionally, DroneAcharya will also have the early mover advantage. “It is going to be something similar to what happened to IT in the 2000s, where there were giants, but there was enough place for everyone to grow and thrive. Our main focus is in training and some niche products in defence whereas big players are into security, surveillance, civil, commercial and agriculture part."
According to NITI Aayog, India’s UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) market will expand to $50 billion over the next 15 years as drones are projected to substitute 80% of operations currently carried out by manned aircraft.
mayur.bhalerao@livemint.com
