BREAKING NEWS
Drone strike hits ‘Israel-affiliated’ ship off India's coast, say maritime agencies
A drone strike damaged a merchant ship in the Indian Ocean on Saturday, two maritime agencies said. One of them reported that the vessel was linked to Israel. No casualties have been reported so far.
“The unclaimed attack off the coast of India caused a fire on board," as per British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and maritime security firm Ambrey. They said the "Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated."
(This is a breaking story. It will be updated soon)
