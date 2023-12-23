A drone strike damaged a merchant ship in the Indian Ocean on Saturday, two maritime agencies said. One of them reported that the vessel was linked to Israel. No casualties have been reported so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The unclaimed attack off the coast of India caused a fire on board," as per British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and maritime security firm Ambrey. They said the "Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated."

(This is a breaking story. It will be updated soon) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

