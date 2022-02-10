Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday took to microblogging site Twitter to ask netizens what to name drones that will be used in agriculture.

The Mahindra Group chairman in his tweet said that drones are slated to become an inevitable part of our lives.

Mahindra also insisted that drones will be most useful in farmlands.

The tweet also comes on a day after which the India government banned the import of drones with immediate effect, except for research and development, defence and security purposes.

The Mahindra Group chairman asked netizens to suggest names for the drones that will be used for agriculture or ‘Agri-drones’.

"‘Drone-acharya’ obviously works better for battle drones", reiterated the businessman.

“What’s a good nickname for these green warriors?" the Mahindra Group chairman left netizens a real head scratcher.

In the tweet the Mahindra Group chairperson shared a video where one can see drones disbursing pesticides and other agricultural necessities through drones. Insinuating a process where farmers can take care of crops not manually , but through drones.

The video is an official statement of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) where a background voice explains the benefits of using a drone in ana agricultural field instead of manual endeavors.

The video also says that farmers and the drone operators will also be saved from coming in contact with the pesticide if drones are used to distribute the substance equally through out the field.

Netzines were quick enough to respond with their own creative pursuits. A particular Twitter user suggested “Dronagiri [Drone -Agri]" while another suggested “Harit Uran".

