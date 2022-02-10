This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the tweet the Mahindra Group chairperson shared a video where one can see drones disbursing pesticides and other agricultural necessities through drones. Insinuating a process where farmers can take care of crops not manually , but through drones.
The video is an official statement of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) where a background voice explains the benefits of using a drone in ana agricultural field instead of manual endeavors.
The video also says that farmers and the drone operators will also be saved from coming in contact with the pesticide if drones are used to distribute the substance equally through out the field.
Netzines were quick enough to respond with their own creative pursuits. A particular Twitter user suggested “Dronagiri [Drone -Agri]" while another suggested “Harit Uran".
