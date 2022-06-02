Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had launched ICMR’s Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) on 5 October, 2021. “This is for the first time that a ‘Make in India’ drone has been used in South Asia to transport COVID vaccine over an aerial distance of 15 km in 12-15 mins from the Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak lake, Karang island in Manipur for administration at the primary health centre. The actual road distance between these locations is 26 k.m. Today, 10 beneficiaries will receive the first dose and 8 will receive the second dose at the PHC,’’ the Minister had said.