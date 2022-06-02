The Twitter post by ICMR has an infographic attached which says that they had conducted field research in Healthcare delivery by drones from Manipur to Nagaland
NEW DELHI :The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday took to Twitter to announce about the release of their ‘Guidance Document for use of Drones in Healthcare’. The guidebook was released during the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 that was held on 27 and 28 May.
Tagging Ministry of Health, Department of Health Research and ministry of Civil Aviation, the post by ICMR has an infographic attached which says that they had conducted field research in Healthcare delivery by drones from Manipur to Nagaland.
This field experience formed the basis of the guidance document.
See the tweet here
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had launched ICMR’s Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) on 5 October, 2021. “This is for the first time that a ‘Make in India’ drone has been used in South Asia to transport COVID vaccine over an aerial distance of 15 km in 12-15 mins from the Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak lake, Karang island in Manipur for administration at the primary health centre. The actual road distance between these locations is 26 k.m. Today, 10 beneficiaries will receive the first dose and 8 will receive the second dose at the PHC,’’ the Minister had said.
Following the success of the same exercise, wherein the medical supplies delivered under i-Drone project included Covid-19 vaccines, vaccines used routine immunisation programs, antenatal care medicines, multi-vitamins, syringes and gloves, the health agency released their guidance book.
The guidance book emulates the regulatory approvals required from competent authorities and the air space related issues are highlighted. The book also talks about selecting drones and choosing their take-off and landing sites. Step-by-step preparation of carrier boxes and loading and unloading procedures are also described.
The use of drones in healthcare aims to take the same to everyone in the country, even the remotest of places. ICMR's iDrone project leverages on the recent liberal regulation policies in India for low-altitude airspace for drones.
The study which was conducted in Manipur, Nagaland and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands provided promising results, on the basis of which the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other regulatory authorities granted permission to fly drones beyond the Visual Line Of Sight.
