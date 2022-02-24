Groceries by drones may be closer than you think

Apart from partnering Dunzo for trials and subsequent roll-out of delivery of grocery, food, and other goods using drones in Karnataka, Skye Air Mobility has also partnered with Bluedart, Dunzo and Flipkart consortiums for drone trials for medicines and vaccines deliveries under the Telangana government’s Medicine from the Sky project. “We have completed our trials with Dunzo and are coordinating with them on what to do next, and how to take it forward," Jakkampudi said, and added that the trials involved over 100 hours of trial flights, including night flights.

