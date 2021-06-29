Drones spotted again in Ratnuchak area of Jammu

Drones spotted again in Ratnuchak area of Jammu1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Jammu: A day after drone activities were thwarted at Jammu's Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station, more suspected drone activity was seen late on Monday night in Kunjwani, news agency ANI reported.
On Sunday morning, two blasts were carried out by drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed.
While no damage to any equipment two personnel suffered minor injuries.
