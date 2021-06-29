Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Drones spotted again in Ratnuchak area of Jammu

Drones spotted again in Ratnuchak area of Jammu

Premium
Army personnel on high alert after two drones were noticed hovering over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military station area on Sunday night, in Jammu.
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

On Sunday morning, two blasts were carried out by drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station

Jammu: A day after drone activities were thwarted at Jammu's Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station, more suspected drone activity was seen late on Monday night in Kunjwani, news agency ANI reported.

Jammu: A day after drone activities were thwarted at Jammu's Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station, more suspected drone activity was seen late on Monday night in Kunjwani, news agency ANI reported.

On Sunday morning, two blasts were carried out by drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On Sunday morning, two blasts were carried out by drones in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While no damage to any equipment two personnel suffered minor injuries.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!