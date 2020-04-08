BENGALURU : After utilising drones to disinfect some parts of Bengaluru, the authorities in India's technology capital are now deploying drones to monitor people movement and also their body temperature.

The move comes amid increasing complaints and violations of the 21-day nationwide lockdown period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This particular drone is an enterprise-level drone and not the standard ones available in the market. It has built-in features of a speaker, thermal camera and 10x zoom," said Santosh Kumar, CEO of Bengaluru-based GCID, a technology company dealing with digital security.

The drones will also be able to capture the temperature of people on the streets.

Contracted by the deputy commissioner of police, South Bengaluru, the company has been using the technology to inform police about locations where people are found to be loitering without purpose.

With a flight time of around 30 minutes, range of 3 km and maximum flying height of 800 meters, these drones offer a way to assist law enforcement authorities in monitoring people movement in the city.

Neighbouring Mysuru is also planning a similar move to monitor streets and make announcements to disperse crowds.

Deepak Gowda, who is a technology expert with the company, said three drones have been deployed in the area.

Share Via