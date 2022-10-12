Droom ties up with Turtlefin to offer insurance to its customers

Insurtech platform Turtlefin on Wednesday announced its partnership with Droom Technologies, an automobile e-commerce platform for buying and selling used and new vehicles, to provide motor vehicle insurance services for Droom’s customers.
“Through this strategic partnership, Turtlefin will be able to extend an option of availing comprehensive motor insurance products to Droom’s customers buying two wheeler and four wheeler vehicles online," Turtlefin said in its statement.
Through Turtlefin’s One API product, Droom will power its interface (consumer app and website) and hence, provide premiums from all the top insurers to its customers and showcase the best possible vehicle insurance options in just a click.
“This way, Turtlefin will be able to assess risks more intelligently and provide real-time fact-checking and auto insurance quotations, providing a seamless customer experience," the insurtech company said. The partnership will be valid for three years.
“The strategic partnership between Turtlefin and Droom Technologies will bring together our proprietary Insurtech stack and Droom’s unique play in automobile e-commerce sector. With Turtlefin, we have digitised and simplified the entire insurance distribution value chain benefiting all stakeholders. Our technology is geared to offer a great mix of competitive products and choice to the customers. This partnership embarks our journey in the auto tech segment, maximizing the value and satisfaction Droom customers will receive," said Amreesh Kher, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer, Turtlefin.
Droom’s customers will get a seamless single point online insurance service to compare and select an insurance cover and compare the costs that meets their specific requirements.
“We are trying to build an entire AI and technology-based ecosystem for seamless buying and selling of used and new vehicles and services. We are confident that this partnership with Turtlefin will further strengthen Droom’s Vehicle Insurance offerings and buyers will have the absolute right to choose from all the available options and the rates offered at a competitive rate than any other portal," said Sandeep Aggarwal, CEO and founder, Droom.
